Omohtee also called out the Nigerian based plastic surgeon and advised her followers against undergoing any body modification surgery from the said surgeon who was identified as Med Contour (Dr. Anu).Dr Anu in her defense, stated that her only offence is that Omohtee’s waist is too tiny.Her reply reads ;“So apparently my offense is that her waist is too tiny .At the expense of another persons name and profession some people just want their posts to trend…this is really sad.I leave this lady to God..let Gods will be done”