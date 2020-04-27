



The Lagos State government has identified sleep as a way of tackling Coronavirus.





Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health advised infected COVID-19 patients to sleep a lot.





Abayomi said sleep was a major immunity booster against Coronavirus.





The Commissioner spoke while featuring on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday.

He said: “One of the best ways to raise your immune system is sleep. As the body rests, it allows the immunity to do its job.





“If you get sick with the flu or with Coronavirus, the best thing is to stay in bed, rest and allow your body’s energy to be consumed by the immune system which is trying to do the curing.”



