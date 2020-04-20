



A six-week-old baby has tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos State.





This was confirmed by Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health..





Abayomi said it was not clear if the child got infected from the womb or breast milk.





He said, “We have seen mother to child transmission, we admitted a mother and her 6-weeks old child, it is not clear how the child got infected. Either through the womb or through breast milk or by close proximity of the child to the mother.

“We haven’t got enough information globally to distinguish or get a clear information of how the child could be infected by the mother and as we see more cases we would understand more.”





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had on Sunday confirmed that Lagos State recorded 70 new cases of coronavirus.











