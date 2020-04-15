Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday said six more Coronavirus patients have recovered in the State and have been discharged.He said the Coronavirus patients were among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees.“Another good news from our Isolation Centre, as 6 more COVID-19 patients have tested negative twice, in line with NCDC protocol.“The patients who are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees have been discharged to join their families,” he tweeted.