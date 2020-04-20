



Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker Kaduna Central Senator, has criticized Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje for approving the deportation of almajiris in the State.





Ganduje said the deportation was taken to reduce the risk of exposing almajiris to the deadly coronavirus.





He was quoted as saying, “This is to reduce the risk of exposing them to Coronavirus and related hardship from the lockdown that will further affect them.”





But reacting Shehu Sani said “To embrace and accommodate the Almajiri for Elections and Census and reject and ‘deport’ them for #COVID ー 19 Is Unconscionable.”





The Governor had earlier banned street begging by Almajiri children in the state.





Ganduje had said the decision was made to fully consolidate the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education in Kano State.