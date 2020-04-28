Senators resumed plenary this morning after spending thirty- six days at home following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus( COVID-19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world on the nation.
Soon after the plenary commenced at 10:30am, the Senators went into a closed-door session ten minutes after. The closed-door session is still ongoing.
On the Order Paper, today is a motion titled ” COVID-19 Pandemic: Reviewing the National Response to the challenges and the way forward” The Sponsors of the motion are the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North and the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South.
It is co-sponsored by Senators Yahaya Oloriegbe, APC, Kwara Central; Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Niger North; Chukwuka Utazi, Enugu North; Solomon Adeola, Lagos West and Sadiq Umar, Kwara North.
