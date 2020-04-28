Soon after the plenary commenced at 10:30am, the Senators went into a closed-door session ten minutes after. The closed-door session is still ongoing.On the Order Paper, today is a motion titled ” COVID-19 Pandemic: Reviewing the National Response to the challenges and the way forward” The Sponsors of the motion are the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North and the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South.It is co-sponsored by Senators Yahaya Oloriegbe, APC, Kwara Central; Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, Niger North; Chukwuka Utazi, Enugu North; Solomon Adeola, Lagos West and Sadiq Umar, Kwara North.