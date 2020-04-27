



First Bank Nigeria PLC has confirmed that COVID-19 killed one of its staff, Abdullahi Lawal in Kano State.





Family sources had on Saturday said that the late banker fell ill on Friday and was first admitted at a private clinic.





The deceased who was in his early 50s, was rushed to a private clinic after he suffered high fever, cough and respiratory hiccups without getting medical care.





Confirming the development, a statement issued by the group’s Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, urged customers who had been in contact with the deceased to self-isolate themselves.





The bank also stated that it has shut the branch where the deceased worked.





“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time as we do all that is necessary to support them. We ask that all necessary courtesies be extended to the family, so they can grieve privately.”





It added that a precaution response plan as part of measures to help contain the virus has been activated.







