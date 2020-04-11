A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who monitored the commencement of the order around 6.45 p.m in Illorin, reports that men and officers of the Nigeria Police barricaded major roads in Ilorin metropolis.A visit by the correspondent around Ilorin metropolis revealed that Unity Road, ‘A’ Division, Muritala Muhammed Road, Offa Garage Roundabout extended to Olunlade among other places were barricaded.NAN reports that barely 30 minutes into the exercise, the major streets in the Ilorin were deserted for fear of arrest by security agents.NAN learnt that there was a combined team of the men and officers from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Nigeria Immigration Service, Man ‘O’ War and the police enforcing the order as at the time of filing this report.The state government on Thursday, announced a total lockdown of vehicular, movement of people and all businesses from 6 p.m. on Friday.The restriction order however, allowed banks, pharmacies and foodstuff traders to open for business only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10 a.m and 2 p.m.