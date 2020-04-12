A Vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease will be available within the next five months, according to an Oxford University professor.Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology is “80% confident” that the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by her team will work.Her team is one of the many across the world working round the clock to find a vaccine for coronavirus which has killed more than 100,000 people around the world.Professor Gilbert has said that human trials are set to take place within the next fortnight, and that she has been working seven days a week to get a vaccine rushed through.The London Times quoted her as saying “there’s a high chance that it will work based on other things that we have done with this type of vaccine.“It’s not just a hunch and as every week goes by we have more data to look at. I would go for 80%, that’s my personal view.”The UK has pumped £210m into an international fund for a vaccine.