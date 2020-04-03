Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, and his wife, Joke, have tested negative for coronavirus.





Besides the governor and his wife, his aides also tested negative for the infection.





Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner for health, disclosed the results on Friday morning.





Sharing the news via his Twitter handle, he commended Lagosians for their support and asked them to continue to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the disease.

“I am happy to announce that #COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu, the first Lady of Lagos @jokesanwoolu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to #COVID19 @NCDCgov @MBuhari @Chikwe_I. We thank Lagos residents for their concern and support,” he tweeted.





”We urge all to maintain social distancing. Together we can defeat #COVID19! Please stay safe #ForGreaterLagos.”

Lagos has recorded 91 cases of COVID-19. Of that figure, 20 have been discharged after receiving treatment.





Nigeria recorded 184 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.