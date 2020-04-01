A six-week-old infant is believed to be the youngest patient to die from the coronavirus, Connecticut’s governor said Wednesday.Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was “brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.”“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive,” Lamont said. “This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believed this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relation to COVID-19.”(AFP)