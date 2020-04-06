



Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the contract of Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles technical adviser, will only be renewed if he accepts the new terms of agreement.





Pinnick gave the new conditions while speaking on Arise TV ‘Morning Show’ on Monday.





He said that the new terms in Rohr’s contract include that Rohr must reside in Nigeria; his salary will be paid in naira; and he will watch league matches with a view to pick players that could be nurtured to become world-class footballers.

“He should live in Nigeria and go around to watch the league matches and see how to nurture the players,” Pinnick said.





“He has to be paid in naira, we will pay him naira, equivalent of the dollars, we have to strengthen our currency. If he’s able to accept, we have a deal.





“In one week, Rohr will get his contract, he should study his contract and come back to us.





“So, give and take, within seven days, he should have his contract.





“The only thing that can impede the contract is if he refuses some of our new clauses in the contract.”





Pinnick also disclosed that if Rohr rejects the new offer, there won’t be any challenge in getting another coach for Nigeria.





“I get calls everyday from coaches that want to come here,” he said





The 66-year-old tactician became the country’s national football team manager in August 2016.