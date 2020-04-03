



A Clinical Immunologist, Dr. Cyril Ekhayemhe, has offered more details about the index case of Coronavirus in Rivers state.





The Doctor, who is the Family physician of the index case, said contrary to reports, the teenager did not show signs of the virus on arrival from her foreign trip.





Dr. Ekhayemhe disclosed this in an interview with Dailypost in Port Harcourt.





He said the 19-year old model volunteered information and surrendered herself to the National Centre for Disease Control after being turned back at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

He also claimed that the teenager who is a student of the University of Port Harcourt, has no relationship with any Senator as widely speculated.





“When she came back, she was not sick. Usually, when she is sick, she will come to my hospital, but she voluntarily went to the Teaching Hospital, where she was turned down. So, she called the NCDC, who came and took her blood sample.





“The NCDC also took the blood sample of some of her family members, which is the right thing to do.





“Another angle that I started hearing was that the young lady traveled with a certain Senator, they lodged in a hotel and all sorts of stories. I tell you all those are false.





“That is a 19-year-old innocent girl, and I can vouch perhaps she is yet to be violated by any man. She is a student of UNIPORT here and has no history of any other ailment apart from malaria,” he said.





Dr. Ekhayemhe also asked the Federal and Rivers State government to work out legislation that will put an end to activities of quacks who claim that herbal concoction can cure coronavirus.





He said the legislation should recommend the arrest and prosecution of those who go around with loudspeakers encouraging members of the public to purchase multipurpose drugs, which he says does not exist.





The Immunologist, however, explained that Nigeria might not experience the kind of fatality being recorded in other parts of the world, considering that many Nigerians are asymptomatic to the virus.