Anyone with a travel history outside Nigeria, with symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulties within 14 days of arrival.

Anyone who has symptoms and is in contact with a confirmed case.

Anyone with fever and either cough, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath in an area of high COVID-19 prevalence in Nigeria with no other explanation.





“They will then be tested and asked to self-isolate until they receive their test results. It is very important that people comply with the directives they are given by the health authorities. “The high rate of transmission of the disease makes it more important that self-isolation is taken seriously and close contacts also need to self-isolate and reduce contact with others,” he explained.





Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, however maintains that testing must be strategic and guided by the national case definition, especially given that global shortages of test kits and medical commodities had been a challenge. Ehanire said that there was a lot of work happening in the background to increase testing capacity, urging Nigerians to be patient.





The Minister said that the updated case definition takes into account the epidemiology of the virus and the transmission pattern seen in the country. He said that the NCDC would continue to review guidelines such as the case definition, as more precise information emerges on the COVID-19 outbreak, including characteristics of transmission and geographical spread.