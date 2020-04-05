Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, says the lower chamber is considering a second stimulus bill that will allow Nigerians to enjoy electricity for two months without paying charges.





In a tweet on Saturday, Gbajabiamila said engagements are ongoing with electricity distribution companies to work out the details.





“At a meeting today, between @nassnigeria and the minister of finance, @ZShamsuna and her team, I disclosed that @HouseNGR is considering a second stimulus bill that will provide Nigerians with free electricity supply for two months to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote.





“The proposed bill will boost the economy through the informal sector and is to be considered immediately @HouseNGR reconvenes from its ongoing break.

“The house leadership had engaged the Discos in the last few days to work out the details.”

Various measures have been put in place to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, this includes a postponement of the implementation of the new electricity tariff by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).





Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, is also scheduled to announce the fiscal stimulus measures to be taken by the federal government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and drop in oil price.





The minister will announce the measures at a press conference that will hold on Monday.





President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a special ministerial taskforce for advice on the general economic outlook, stimulus plans and packages to save the Nigerian economy.





The task force is headed by Ahmed.





Other members of the team are Clem Agba, minister of state for budget and national planning; Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria governor; and Mele Kyari, group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).