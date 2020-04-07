



To celebrate the recovery of Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, from COVID-19, Oluyemi Taiwo, who represents Ibarapa-east/Ido federal constituency in the house of representatives, decided to do a N500 recharge card giveaway.





Makinde tested positive for coronavirus in March, and subsequently went into self-isolation.





The governor had attended a rally held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan amid the coronavirus outbreak.





He was criticised for hosting the rally which he later apologised for.

On Sunday, Makinde announced he had recovered from the disease after testing negative twice. He returned to work on Monday.





In a flier seen by TheCable, the lawmaker gave conditions for winning the recharge cards.





“RECHARGE CARDS GIVEAWAY. For the speedy recovery of the people’s governor of Oyo State, the Legislative Aides/In-House-Men of Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo are hereby rejoicing with the electorates of Oyo State with N500 recharge cards give-away of your choice,” the flier read.





“To qualify: 1. Mention 5 PREVENTIVE MEASURES OF COVID-19.





“2. ADD YOUR PHONE NUMBERS PLUS NETWORK OF YOUR CHOICE.





“NOTE: You are only entitled to comment once. You will be disqualified for double comments. 44 WINNERS WILL BE CHOSEN BY 9PM. BEST OF LUCK.”





Also, Sheriff Adeojo, a member of the Oyo state house of assembly, congratulated the governor on his recovery in a flier.





“Congratulations sir on your COVID-19 negative result.”