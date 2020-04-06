Popular actress, Uche Elendu has urged Lagos State Government not to prosecute Funke Akindele who was arrested yesterday evening over allegedly contravening the lockdown order in Lagos State.
Recall that Akindele on Saturday organised a house party to celebrate her husband‘s birthday at her residence in Amen Estate Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos
According to Elendu, Akindele ‘s humble and sweet spirit doesn’t deserve the arrest.
“Please release her i don’t have any excuses to make for her cos the law is simple, No Social gathering !!!! but her humble and sweet spirit doesnt deserve this arrest…We are Sorry on her behalf please @jidesanwoolu @balaelkana.
“She explained and apologised please listen and forgive, at least people ate food at the party, the people that clustered people to share 2 packs of indomie in the name of Quarantine relief were not arrested, Please Forgive her #freefunkeakindele
Nigerians pls the same way you got her arrested through social media pls beg them to release her, her twins r crying”
