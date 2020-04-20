Rather, MUSWEN asked the faithful to wait for an announcement from the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, “who, by his venerable position as the President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, is the only undisputable leader with the statutory authority to make an official announcement on when to start or end Ramadan fast in Nigeria.”A statement on Sunday said MUSWEN’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Muslih Yahya, gave the advice concerning the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.The statement said, “While enjoining the Muslim Ummah in the zone to be grateful to Allah for sparing their lives despite the global lockdown situation imposed on them by an expediency of the moment. Professor Yahya said the Ummah had transcended an era of unnecessary tangle over moon sighting at the commencement or completion of Ramadan fast in Nigeria.”