Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced that Ramadan will start on Friday, April 24.The NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announced this on Thursday in a broadcast.He confirmed that the new moon was sighted on Thursday in different parts of the country, meaning that Ramadan will start on Friday in Nigeria.He said the reports of the moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country.He said, “After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan signifies the end of Sha’aban 1441 AH.”In accordance with Islamic law, the Muslim faithful are to commence fasting on Friday accordingly.”Meanwhile, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan also starts on Friday in Saudi Arabia and most Arab countries.Other Arab countries who have also announced that Ramadan will start on Friday include Kuwait, Qatar, Tunisia, Lebanon, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq’s Sunni Muslim minority.The Gulf sultanate of Oman announced the crescent was not spotted, thus Ramadan will begin on Saturday.During Ramadan, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.Though Muslims also mark the month by performing special evening prayers, known as the taraweeh, the lockdown imposed in many countries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic would not make that possible.Many countries, including the Sultan of Sokoto, had asked the faithful to pray in their homes.