



The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has enjoined Muslims in the country to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1441 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, April 23, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1441 AH.





The council enjoins all Muslims to be prayerful unto Allah, especially in the Month (Ramadan), to help our nation and the world in general and our leaders, in particular, to be able to overcome the current COVID-19 pandemic.





It felicitates with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming Ramadan, 1441 A.H.





The council in a statement made available by Professor Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General NSCIA prays that Allah spare our lives to this and many more Ramadans on the surface of the earth and give us the ability to carry out good deeds as much as possible because of the multiplicity of its virtues and the blessings of Allah in the Month.





The council noted that if the moon is sighted on Thursday, Ramadan fast would commence on Friday but if not then Ramadan fast would commence on Saturday.





“Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1441 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, April 23, 2020, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1441 AH.





“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Friday, April 24, 2020 as the first day of Ramadan 1441 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, April 25, 2020, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1441 AH.





“At the same time, His Eminence also directs the Muslim Ummah to practice social distancing when looking out for the crescent and specifically advises that people should look for the crescent at their residences without going out in groups.





“The Council hereby enjoins the Muslims all over the Country to be on the lookout for the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1441 AH Ramadan fast.





“We wish all Nigerian Muslims and their counterparts all over the world happy Ramadan in advance”.



