Pogba’s agent is also in contact with Real Madrid, but negotiations are now underway with Juve, reveals Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira.“Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer,” Skira wrote on Twitter. “Juventus is still a priority for the Frenchman, the Bianconeri want to re-sign the player.“Agent of Pogba, Mino Raiola is already in talks.”Juve are expected to propose a swap offer to United for the France midfielder.