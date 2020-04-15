



The Ugandan Government has revealed that citizens in COVID-19 quarantine centres were having s3x with each other.





The Ministry of Health said this was against the social distance measures and could cause spread of the disease among those already at risk.





Watchdog Uganda reports that Permanent Secretary, Diana Atwine, made the disclosure on Radio One talk show.





She lamented how some people were jeopardizing the government’s efforts to forestall an increase in the number of isolated persons which is currently 232.

Atwine said the accused persons go out of their rooms and have romance with others they only met in quarantine centres.





“Ugandans are not serious. Some who are in quarantine have even begun having (sexual) affairs. They move to rooms of others in the hotels where we have placed them.





“Others like in Mulago move from their rooms to visit their colleagues who are in other rooms. This is too dangerous and it will distract our efforts,” said Atwiine.





The official explained that this was the reason patients in isolation have not been released.





The ministry has given 14 days to the those identified to remain in quarantine so that they keep them from spreading the virus.





Additional, security officers have been deployed to limit movements within the facilities.





In March, the Ministry of Health gazetted 17 places to be used as isolation centres for those undergoing mandatory quarantine.





They include hotels, hospitals, lodges and universities.





In Nigeria, the country’s Center for Disease Control, NCDC, says the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 373.