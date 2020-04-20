 PSG to upgrade Neymar wages to £640,000-a-week | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain aim to ward off all rivals by upgrading Neymar’s contract.

Mundo Deportivo says PSG will offer Neymar a new contract worth a staggering £33million a year to persuade him to snub a Barcelona return.

The Brazilian star has been regularly linked with a move back to the Nou Camp, where he played for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017 before a world-record £198m move to Paris.

But PSG sporting director Leonardo will make an effort to tie him to the club until 2025 with a deal worth £640,000 a week.


The new deal would bring Neymar’s salary closer to those of the only two footballers in the world who earn more than him – Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.



