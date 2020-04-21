



Founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua, simply known as Prophet. T. B. Joshua has revealed the real cause of the novel Coronavirus.





He said it was “an attack on the nature of God – the air”, adding that nature was “fighting back” and the disease would naturally “go the way it came”.





The cleric said this in an interactive question and answer session on his Facebook Page, explaining why “ministers of God” were “not praying for coronavirus patients”.





“Coronavirus is an issue of the governments; its real origins have to do with mistakes in critical international research.

“Since their body language is understood, we have to give to Caesar what is Caesar’s – that is the position of ministers of God,” he said.





The cleric maintained his earlier stand that the outbreak of COVID-19 was linked to an “error in advanced technology”, adding that modern warfare was “no longer about physical weapons”.





“That nature is involved can be no excuse, as this has led to the deaths of many innocent people all over the world,” he added.





However, he warned of retaliatory actions “in the nearest future”, calling on prayers to “avert this”.