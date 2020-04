He said: “On the efficacy of the black seed, the Prophet (SAW) said, as reported by Abu Hurayrah: ‘Utilise the black seed for without doubt, it is a cure for all sicknesses except death.’ He was also reported to have said in Sahih Bukhari, ‘Honey is a remedy for every illness and the Qur’an is a remedy for all illnesses of the mind. Therefore, I recommend to you both remedies, the Qur’an and honey.’