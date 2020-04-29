



Founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has denied offering popular OAP, Daddy Freeze a N5 million bride.





Daddy Freeze had in an argument implied that Prophet Fufeyin offered him some sort of monetary gift or bribe, which he refused to accept.





He made the controversial comments while trying to defend his transparency as a social media influencer,





The cleric, however, in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Moses Akpovotiti on Wednesday, cleared the air and described Daddy Freeze’s comment as “highly misconstrued.”

He made it unequivocally clear that what transpired between him and Daddy Freeze was a working plan to assist Nigerians during the coronavirus lockdown, using the OAP’s social media page to reach out to Nigerians.





The Prophet said he planned using the social media influencer as a channel to disburse five million naira to Nigerians, and never made any bribe offer or any such offers to Daddy Freeze.





“The statement made by Daddy Freeze is confusing and misleading to his personality, suggesting that the man of God attempted to bribe him for any reason whatsoever. It should be clear, on record, that this supposed 5 million naira was meant to be distributed to distressed Nigerians during the Lockdown period,” the statement added.





“The man of God is known for his humanitarian activities and general goodwill, and the information being passed around is quite misleading. Daddy Freeze should not have used Prophet Jeremiah’s charitable gestures as reference, in whatever defense he was trying to make for Apostle Suleman.





“It is quite offensive and misleading, and we have since gotten public insinuations that Prophet Jeremiah offered Daddy Freeze a Five million naira bribe. Let it be very clear that the purpose of this money offered was to assist Nigerians during this Lockdown and not as a gift to Daddy Freeze, as his statement may insinuate.



