In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

In a tweet early today, Trump said:“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”The immigration ban generated thousands of reactions after Trump tweeted it.The responses foreshadowed the political fire the idea will ignite on Tuesday across the aisles in the U.S.America at the moment has an unprecedented job crisis, with about 22 million workers unemployed.