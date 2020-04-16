



President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to intensify efforts in contact tracing of those infected with the virus.





The president issued the directive via a teleconference with members of the PTF on Covid-19 in Abuja on Wednesday.





He urged them to break the chain of the expected community transmission.





PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, told State House correspondents, that the president challenged the team to flatten the curve of the virus as soon as possible.









Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to Government of the Federation, said: “In the last two weeks, we have reached where we are now and the President is conscious of the fact that we need to flatten the curve as quickly as possible.





”Be able to trace, find the people, conduct as numerous tests as we can and try as much as possible to break the chain of any community transmission.





“I can’t assure you that there won’t be transmission, there will definitely be transmission but if we are able to get ahead of it, then, we can deal with it decisively.



