The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari, to “immediately” visit Kano State after many persons have reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in the last one week.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement also said the situation demanded that Buhari should constitute a high-level investigation into the calamity.He stated that it was worrisome that Buhari had allegedly not taken active measures to address the mass deaths in Kano State.A professor of mass communication at the Bayero University, Kano, Balarabe Maikaba, also died on Sunday in Kano.Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP notes with dismay that the Buhari Presidency had failed to take any concrete step on this frightening development, but is, as usual, waiting to be prodded to stand up to the demand of the office and proceed to Kano State to identity with the people, find a solution and contain the ugly situation.“The party describes as lamentable that President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised to lead from the front, and who recently took up the toga of ECOWAS COVID-19 Response Champion, had rather receded into the safety of Aso Villa and failed to promptly activate any concrete and visible action to investigate and arrest the situation in Kano, where Nigerians are dying in their hundreds.“The PDP described the situation as yet another manifestation of leadership failure and insensitivity of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration to the plight of Nigerians at critical moments.“Our party holds that the situation in Kano demands an immediate Presidential visit and investigation at a very high level. Those dying in Kano are Nigerians and must not be abandoned. The development deserves utmost presidential attention to avoid further escalation.”The PDP spokesman said an immediate investigation into the mass death in Kano State was imperative.He stated that the party’s call was predicated on conflicting reports emanating from Kano State on the cause of the sudden deaths particularly at a time that Nigeria is battling with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.