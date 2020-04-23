



President Muhammadu Buhari has been appointed the coordinator of the COVID-19 response in West Africa.





This was made known by Femi Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Spokesman.





Adesina said the appointment was made during a video conference on Thursday.





He tweeted, “the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, leaders at an extraordinary summit held by video conference have appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the Champion to coordinate the COVID-19 response in the sub-region.









Meanwhile, according to the John Hopkins University, COVID-19 death toll has passed 175,000 globally.





The reports said there are more than 2.5 million confirmed cases globally.



