Recall that on Sunday, April 19, 2020 the Nigeria Center for Disease Control took to its Twitter page to announce the latest update on the cases of coronavirus in the country.It didn’t take long before Zlatan reacted to the tweet with several laughing emojis.This, however, drew the attention of the presidency as the personal assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad replied the singer.“Zlatan, as President Buhari stated in his national broadcast on April 13th, ‘this is not a joke, it’s a matter of life and death,” he tweeted.Ahmad also noted that he reacted that way to Zlatan’s tweet because he is a celebrity who has a lot of influence.“I can see some people are angry with my reply to Zlatan’s tweet, which he made a joke out of NCDC’s last night update on #COVID19Nigeria. I didn’t reply him as Zlatan, I replied him as a celebrity, who has hundreds of followers. Again, ‘this whole #COVID19 issue is not a joke,” he wrote.