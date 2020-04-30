



An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media matters, Lauretta Onochie, has reacted to reports that President Muhamadu Buhari appointed a dead person into the board of one the federal government agencies.





Chief Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru is one of the member-nominees (Ebonyi State) in Buhari’s letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.





The President in the letter to the senate on Tuesday, requested for Okwuru’s confirmation as a board member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).





But on Wednesday, NigerianEye reliably reported that the appointee died on February 27, 2020.





Reacting to the development, Onochie on her Twitter page said the federal government was not aware that Okwuru was dead.





According to her, he was alive when Buhari appointed him but died before the Senate screening.





“Hon Tobias Okwuru was very much alive when President @MBuhari appointed him as the Ebonyi State Member in d Federal Character Commission





“He came to update his CV, in readiness for the appointment after the Senate screening.





“When he sadly passed away while waiting for the screening by the Senate, that information was not communicated to the federal government.





“His remains are not yet buried. May his soul rest in peace.”