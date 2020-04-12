The Free Madness singer, in an encounter with newsmen, noted that most present-day artistes were egocentric. He said, “Although most of them are egocentric, I must praise them for putting in extra work. Now, we are recognised globally. There are just little lapses but there’s always room for improvement.”On his recent collaboration with Skiibii titled, Adura, Terry G said he had always had a cordial relationship with the latter. He added, “We have always had a cordial relationship, so I felt it was high time we did something together.”The artiste, who used to be controversial for his constant adulation of marijuana and altercations with other artistes, maintained that he had been spending the lockdown period with his son. He said, “The lockdown has been interesting for me. I am presently with my son in the United Kingdom, and our father-son bond is getting stronger everyday.”Terry G also noted that though some may think his sound had changed because of the direction of his new song, he remained versatile. He added, “I am versatile. I can do all the genres of music perfectly and play different instruments. (This time), I just decided to show the cool side of me but trust me, my next song would have everyone walking around with their bells.”The award-winning singer maintained that being true to himself was one of the most important lessons he had learnt on the job over the years. He said, “One of the lessons I learnt over the years is to stay true to myself. Be true to yourself and ensure that no one ever looks down on you.”