The British actor and dialect coach who had roles in a number of “Star Wars” movies, died after contracting Covid-19, his agent has said.Jack played Major (and then General) Ematt in “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi.”He also worked as a vocal coach on a number of blockbuster movie franchises, including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Avengers.”Jack’s agent, Jill McCullough, said in a statement that he died on Tuesday in a hospital in Surrey, England, as a result of the coronavirus.“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach, Gabrielle Rogers,” McCullough said.“Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held.”“He was still working full pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman,” McCullough added, referring to “The Batman,” which is set for release in 2021. “Dialect coaching isn’t just about being good at accents — you need to make your actors feel safe and confident — and Andrew’s actors adored him.”According to CNN, Jack had a long-running association with the “Star Wars” movies and had roles both in front of and behind the camera. He also had voice parts, including as Moloch in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”