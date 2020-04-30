 Popular Nigerian Female Dancer, Kodak Electrocuted To Death While Charging Her Phone | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Popular Nigerian Female Dancer, Kodak Electrocuted To Death While Charging Her Phone

9:32 AM 0
A+ A-

A fast-growing Nigerian female dancer, Picture Kodak has died after being electrocuted while charging her phone in the studio.

The dancer who is popularly known as LD or Love-Divine, was alleged to have been electrocuted at Clarence Peters studio in Omole Estate while she was charging her phone.



Kodak unfortunately gave up the ghost after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

She featured in many music video for several A-List Nigerian artistes before her unfortunate demise, among them is Olamide's smash single 'WO'














Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top