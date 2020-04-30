A fast-growing Nigerian female dancer, Picture Kodak has died after being electrocuted while charging her phone in the studio.
The dancer who is popularly known as LD or Love-Divine, was alleged to have been electrocuted at Clarence Peters studio in Omole Estate while she was charging her phone.
Kodak unfortunately gave up the ghost after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.
She was so energetic and loved what she does,— Adamz 💯 (@Philz_adamz) April 30, 2020
RIP Kodak 💔💔🕯 pic.twitter.com/B5W0uIvTLf
She featured in many music video for several A-List Nigerian artistes before her unfortunate demise, among them is Olamide's smash single 'WO'
Someone was uploading videos on her IG story, she decides to charge her phone and got electrocuted, leading to her death. Omo, this life na pot of beans. RIP Picture Kodak 🙏🏾🖤— IZY 💎|| Israel (@izybaby01) April 30, 2020
Picture Kodak The Most Energetic Dancer And Video Vixen Is Dead😭😭— @KampusFlowz (@kampusflowz) April 30, 2020
You Will Be Greatly Missed, Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/7J9BEIJb5K
Am so Sad now😭💔— DANNY Walter | PA• (@Danny_Walterrr) April 30, 2020
This life is not promised
Picture Kodak & I were on IG LIVE recently 😭💔🕊 Rest in Peace.#RipPictureKodak #PictureKodak pic.twitter.com/hVWCmKfixS
If there was any female dancer i really admired, its her. Too much energy, you could see her passion for dancing easily. RIP Picture Kodak pic.twitter.com/atFJiqYaxi— Oladotun (@Olladotun) April 30, 2020
Just to plug phone— cartiofficial (@ifechukwuY) April 30, 2020
Someone has gone to our GOD in heaven
This world scares me atimes though 😫😫
RIP @kodak
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.