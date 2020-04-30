

RIP Kodak 💔💔🕯 She was so energetic and loved what she does,RIP Kodak 💔💔🕯 pic.twitter.com/B5W0uIvTLf April 30, 2020

Someone was uploading videos on her IG story, she decides to charge her phone and got electrocuted, leading to her death. Omo, this life na pot of beans. RIP Picture Kodak 🙏🏾🖤 — IZY 💎|| Israel (@izybaby01) April 30, 2020





You Will Be Greatly Missed, Rest In Peace. Picture Kodak The Most Energetic Dancer And Video Vixen Is Dead😭😭You Will Be Greatly Missed, Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/7J9BEIJb5K April 30, 2020



This life is not promised



Picture Kodak & I were on IG LIVE recently 😭💔🕊 Rest in Peace.#PictureKodak pic.twitter.com/hVWCmKfixS Am so Sad now😭💔This life is not promisedPicture Kodak & I were on IG LIVE recently 😭💔🕊 Rest in Peace. #RipPictureKodak April 30, 2020

If there was any female dancer i really admired, its her. Too much energy, you could see her passion for dancing easily. RIP Picture Kodak pic.twitter.com/atFJiqYaxi April 30, 2020



Someone has gone to our GOD in heaven

This world scares me atimes though 😫😫

RIP Just to plug phoneSomeone has gone to our GOD in heavenThis world scares me atimes though 😫😫RIP @kodak April 30, 2020

A fast-growing Nigerian female dancer, Picture Kodak has died after being electrocuted while charging her phone in the studio.The dancer who is popularly known as LD or Love-Divine, was alleged to have been electrocuted at Clarence Peters studio in Omole Estate while she was charging her phone.Kodak unfortunately gave up the ghost after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.She featured in many music video for several A-List Nigerian artistes before her unfortunate demise, among them is Olamide's smash single 'WO'