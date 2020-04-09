The World Health Organisation (WHO) says politicising the coronavirus pandemic could lead to more problems.





Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said this during the organisation’s daily media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.





Ghebreyesus was reacting to the threat issued by US President Donald Trump.





On Tuesday, Trump threatened to cut funding to WHO over alleged mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president issued the threat after the number of COVID-19 cases in the US passed the 400,000 mark and with over 14,000 deaths.





Trump also accused WHO of focusing on China despite the huge funds the organisation gets from the US.





But WHO director-general said the virus is not one that should be used to play politics.





He said politicising the pandemic might lead to more deaths from the disease.





Ghebreyesus said the health organisation will continue to do its best to save lives and eradicate the disease.





“Please don’t politicise this virus. It exploits the differences you have at the national level. If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you do it,” he said.





“You have many other ways to prove yourselves. This is not the one to use for politics, it’s like playing with fire.





“If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it. My short message is: Please quarantine politicising Covid. The unity of your country will be very important to defeat this dangerous virus.





“We said we have been doing everything we can, but we will continue to do everything — day and night — like we have been doing to save lives. We don’t want to waste time.”



