The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested the officers caught on video flogging a lady, Azeez Alimat, for allegedly violating the coronavirus lockdown in the state.The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, described the action of his men as “unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault”.Also, the Osun State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, said the two culpable officers, Ikuesan Taiwo and Abass Ibrahim, have been detained and were facing disciplinary actions.Alimat tweeted on Saturday, the video showing her being brutalised by some policemen at Odo Ori market in Iwo area of the state.In the video, the two police officers were seen violently lashing onto Alimat with whips.But the Police said in a statement, “The CP condemns in totality, the unprovoked assault on an innocent lady; Abdulazeez Adesola Alimat as depicted in the viral video at Odo-Ori market in Iwo by Policemen attached to Iwo Division, on enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown order.“The Commissioner of Police has identified, arrested, and detained erring Policemen involved in the unlawful assault. They are: Inspector IKUESAN Taiwo with AP/NO. 251724 and PC ABASS Ibrahim with F/NO. 509634.“The defaulters are currently facing force disciplinary procedure of orderly room trial for their unprofessional conduct.”The Police said it would not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness from its personnel while enjoining citizens to continue to cooperate with the leadership of the Force in repositioning the Police.