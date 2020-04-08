The Lagos State Government charged the musician before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba for attending a packed birthday party in violation of the social distancing order to check the spread of coronavirus.The birthday party was organised by actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, for her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello. The two were sentenced to three-month community service on Monday.At the law court on Wednesday, a policeman, identified as Suumonu Kazeem, ordered the gates of the court shut against journalists, saying he was acting on a directive from above.The trial is currently ongoing with journalists unable to cover the trial.