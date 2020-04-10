



The hospital where the first coronavirus patient in Delta state was treated has been sealed off by state authorities, The Nation reports.





The hospital is said to be situated in a storey building which houses other residents.





Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor, announced the death of the patient on Thursday.





In his tweet, the governor said the patient “had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos State in the past two weeks”.





The patient was said to have presented himself late to the hospital.





Onyeke Ezekiel, DPO from the A division, reportedly led other policemen and some community leaders to effect the seal off.





According to the report, the 57-year-old patient was the business manager of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and a pastor in one of the churches in the area.





He was briefly admitted at the clinic on Ekurede Itsekiri Road, Warri, before he was transferred to Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) Oghara, where he died on Wednesday before the result of his blood sample came out positive on Thursday.





Security operatives have intensified efforts to effect the lockdown in the state.



