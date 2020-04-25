The Nigeria Police Force on Friday said it has dismissed two officers who assaulted a woman at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo Osun State.





The police said the dismissal of the officers – Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Constable Abass Ibrahim – was preceded by a trial where they were found guilty of assaulting the woman.





“They have been dismissed from the Force. They will be arraigned in court for prosecution,” the police said.





The victim identified as Azeez Tola had claimed that she was out to buy drugs but Ikuesan turned a deaf ear to her plea.





In the video, the police officers interrogated the woman on an unknown issue and soon began pulling her by the clothes she wore.





Taiwo and Ibrahim continuously flogged the woman with canes amidst pleas by sympathisers to stop the assault.



