The Lagos state police command says it has arrested and is currently prosecuting Taloju Martin, an inspector attached to a police station in Ago, for allegedly extorting N40,000 from a motorist.





On Saturday, a video of Martin counting the money after impounding the car of the motorist went viral on social media.





Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, an artiste better known as Ruggedman, shared the video on Twitter.





@AcpIshaku @PoliceNG_CRU @ElkanaBala @segalink @NCDCgov pic.twitter.com/mYpuMkH23v Officer Taloju Martins extorts 40,000 from a man who went to get food yesterday Friday 10th of April 2020 at Ago Iwoye. He is the SO of Ago Police station Lagos and was caught on camera clearly. Please intervene. @PoliceNG April 11, 2020





Elkana said the inspector has been handed over to the provost marshal for an orderly room trial.





He added that Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos police commissioner, has also ordered a probe of the activities of the Ago station.





“After analysing the video, the culprit was identified and arrested. He is Inspector Taloju Martin attached to Ago Police Station as Station Officer (SO),” the police spokesman said.





“The complainant has also been identified. The money extorted is recovered and handed over to him by the commissioner of police.





“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Criminal Investigation to carry out an indepth investigation into the activities of Ago Police Station as a whole.





“Meanwhile, the Inspector arrested is handed over to Provost Marshall for Orderly Room Trials. The commissioner of police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”