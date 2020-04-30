



Finally, the government of Oyo state has returned the bags of rice the federal government donated to cushion the effect of COVID-19.





President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered customs to distribute 150 trucks of seized rice across the country.





Oyo received 1,800 bags but hours after receiving them, the state government announced that they were unfit for consumption as weevils had destroyed a larger quantity.





“No government that is worth its name would agree to serve its people with food items that are infested with weevils that are clearly visible to the eyes,” Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary of the governor, had said in a statement.





Although Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, had acknowledged that there were issues with the palliatives given to Oyo, she insisted that the rice donated to the state was fit for consumption, a claim the government of the state denied.





On Wednesday, the bags of rice were returned.





One of the trucks conveying the the rice to the customs headquarters in Ibadan







