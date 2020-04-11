 PHOTOS: IDPs troop to Catholic Church in Abuja on Good Friday, demand food | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » PHOTOS: IDPs troop to Catholic Church in Abuja on Good Friday, demand food

Some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Abuja ignored the stay-at-home order on Friday, trooping to Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Pro-Cathedral in Garki, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had listed Abuja among the places he ordered a 14-day lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Good Friday, which is part of the Easter festivity, the IDPs stormed the church in their tens, demanding to be fed.

They ignored the social distancing directive of health authorities as they lined in front of the church.

The IDPs at the church’s entrance


The crowd increased after a moment


Men, women, children making efforts not to be left out.







Photo credit: NAN





