An arms store believed to be owned by suspected Boko Haram insurgents have been captured by soldiers from Chad.

The Chadians troops had on Saturday launched an offensive against the insurgents in the Goje-Chadian area of Sambisa forest, a stronghold of Boko Haram.

The operation, led by Chadian President Idriss Déby, lasted for hours with the soldiers clearing the insurgents off the area.

Déby is a former chief of Chadian army.  Military sources in the area revealed that the arms store is the largest owned by Boko Haram.


Commenting on the operation, Deby tweeted: “In Baga-Sola, I visited soldiers injured this afternoon during the operations launched against the Boko Haram enlightened. They are proud to have accomplished a sacred mission in the service of their dear homeland.”


“Hundreds of the insurgents were dislodged before the Chadian soldiers got through to the arms store,” one of the sources said.

Below are pictures and video from the operation:









