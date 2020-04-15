President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held a teleconference with members of the presidential task force on COVID-19.
Buhari joined the meeting from his office at the state house.
Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), who is chairman of the task force, and Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, were among those present.
Below are photos.
