It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified driver lost control of the vehicle after it developed a mechanical fault while in motion.The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no fatality was recorded, adding that emergency responders had cordoned off the area to prevent a secondary incident.He said, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a Conoil tanker with unknown registration number loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS lost control while in motion and fell sideways as a result of a suspected mechanical fault.“This led to the contents spilling on the main carriageway and obstructing vehicular activities. There was no loss of life nor injury sustained at the scene.“A joint effort comprising the LASEMA Response Team, Federal Fire Service, LASG fire service, Police and LNSC officials worked together to cordon off and blanket the area to prevent a secondary incident. Recovery operation ongoing.”