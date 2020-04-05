



A former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has claimed that he has been receiving different threatening calls from unknown people ever since he publicly stated that the president should reject the launch of the 5th Generation (5G) network.





Melaye had told President Muhammadu Buhari to publicly reject the launch of the 5th Generation (5G) network.





Melaye claimed that the 5G is a global economic strategy introduced into the global market purely for economic gain without due regards to human lives





The lawmaker, who claimed the network was a global economic strategy, took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to state that he has received two threatening calls from international numbers due to what he said.

He said, ”I have received two international calls threatening me and warning me to back off the 5G issue.





”I was told by the last caller that 5G is bigger than presidents of nations so I should stop.





” And I told him it is not bigger than God.



