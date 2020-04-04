



The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the federal government to involve more capable Nigerian medical experts, researchers and equipment manufacturers to assist in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.





The party advised the government to bring in hands used in winning the Ebola virus disease and equipment producers towards production of ventilators for the fight against Coronavirus.





The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call in a press statement.





“The party, therefore, urged the Federal Government to be transparent and involve more capable Nigerian medical experts, researchers as well as equipment manufacturers to assist in checking the spread of the pandemic in our country”.

“The party counsels the Federal Government to bring in the hands used in winning the battle against the Ebola virus disease as well as commission indigenous manufacturers, especially auto and equipment producers, to concert effort towards production of ventilators and other equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus.”





The party also bemoaned the lack of accountability and the manifest sleaze in the disbursement of financial palliatives with allegations of diversion of billions of naira to private purses to the detriment of poor Nigerians.





PDP described as worrisome, that at a time as this, the APC and its government would remain lethargic and allow sheer incompetence, greed, avarice and primitive corruption to continue to constrict it into unnecessary parochialism in the handling of effort against the spread of COVID-19 in the country.





The party urged Nigerians to use this time to further display their spirit of brotherly care by assisting vulnerable persons around them, particularly the aged, the unemployed as well as individuals and families whose means of livelihood had been crippled due to the lockdown.





The PDP also called on more Nigerians to join public-spirited individuals and groups in extending assistance to vulnerable citizens in the overall effort to contain and check the spread of the pandemic in the country.





It said, “The party’s call is against the backdrop of the manifest failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to shelve its greed and corruption and make adequate provisions for social palliatives and other panaceas to Nigerians, despite the immense resources at its disposal.





“Stating that its position is also in line with its manifesto and guiding principles to ensure the security, wellbeing and happiness of all citizens, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political persuasion, the PDP calls on all Nigerians to look beyond primordial considerations and join forces to defeat the virus.”





The party also commended health care providers and other frontline workers, who have been risking their lives to safeguard Nigeria.



