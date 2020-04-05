



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the National Assembly should scrutinise the N500 billion proposed by the President Muhammadu Buhari government as an intervention fund against COVID-19.





The call was made in a statement Saturday night by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.





PDP stated that it was important for the lawmakers to ensure that the fund got to the desired targets.





It advised them to examine the expenditure layout, put adequate clauses to eliminate diversion and ensure prudence.

The PDP spokesperson cited the allegations of diversion of funds in the recent disbursement of N20,000 social palliative.





It urged the legislature to demand full details of how the N500bn would be spent to fight coronavirus.





“The PDP insists that such information should also include details of what each state of the federation gets; the parameters for allocations, the monitoring system and foolproof measures to block all loopholes and check fraud.





“This money, which is to be mopped up from various special government accounts, belongs to Nigerians. As such, the National Assembly must ensure that it is fully utilised for their well-being”, it added.





The party urged the National Assembly to involve trusted and transparent Nigerians from the private sector to guarantee accountability and Nigerians’ confidence.



