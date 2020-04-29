



Controversial On-Air media personality, Daddy Freeze has claimed that Founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, offered him N5 million Naira bribe.





Daddy Freeze revealed this while responding to a fan who questioned his actions, stating that the online critic was not transparent.

However, in a post on his Instagram account, Daddy Freeze alleged that he once refused money from Pastor Jeremiah.





He wrote, “Apostle Suleman has never given me as much as 50kobo before. Even when he did the stay at home challenge, he paid the winners directly into their personal accounts.





“ Neither have I even asked him for money. When Prophet Jeremiah offered me 5 million Naira, I politely declined,” he added.















